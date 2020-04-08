FedEx Activates Project Airbridge Operation, Expands COVID-19 Relief Efforts Around the Globe

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced today the delivery of its first shipments as a part of Project Airbridge, a public-private partnership managed by the federal government.

FedEx has contracted with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide expedited shipping of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies critical to COVID-19 relief efforts. FedEx Express aircraft are being used to transport critical PPE supplies from manufacturers around the world to the United States. The operation aims to accelerate delivery of PPE and other medical supplies, moving them via air instead of ocean.

Once the shipments have arrived in the United States, they will become part of the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. The FEMA Movement Control Team will then manage distribution to healthcare facilities and workers throughout the country.

This week, in coordination with DuPont, two initial shipments were transported from Vietnam to Texas carrying more than 450,000 Tyvek® protective suits. In the weeks to follow, 500,000+ suits will be shipped each week.

FedEx will also operate several flights this week carrying PPE for Medline Industries Inc. from China to Illinois. Medline anticipates bringing 7 million facemasks, additional PPE and anesthesia supplies to the United States.

From pick-up and break-down, to document preparation, export/import clearance, cross-docking and storage, the FedEx Logistics team used its vast expertise to support the movement of critical PPE.

“As a company, we are committed to providing our essential services as we help combat this pandemic,” said Raj Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. “Our participation in the federal government’s Project Airbridge to transport critical PPE and medical supplies into the United States is the latest example of FedEx team members around the world coming together to keep critical supply chains moving.”

Our support of Project Airbridge is made possible by team members across our FedEx Express and FedEx Logistics operating companies.

Since January, FedEx has worked with governments, non-profits, suppliers and retail customers to proactively help with relief efforts, including:

Collaborated with HHS, the TN Air National Guard and other agencies to move 4 million COVID-19 test swabs to cities across the U.S.

Continued collaboration with humanitarian aid organizations, such as Direct Relief to ship more than 4 million masks and more than one million pieces of personal protective equipment to impacted areas around the world and shipments of masks, gloves and disinfectant wipes to 1,000 community health centers and free clinics in all 50 U.S. states as part of the FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative.

Collaborated with International Medical Corps to transport and deploy 41 medical shelters to Los Angeles, New York and Puerto Rico that will support frontline providers in patient flow and treatment.

Shipment of biomed products, including blood units, with American Red Cross.

Overnight SenseAware® monitored shipments of more than 150,000 test samples from remote test sites around the U.S. to diagnostic labs.

Expedited delivery of test kits from Indianapolis-based Roche Diagnostics to U.S. labs.

Providing vital access points to the FedEx global network through FedEx Office retail locations as they serve as hold locations for redirected shipments and urgent printing support for government agencies and customers.

Keeping Team Members Safe

The safety of 475,000 FedEx team members is the company’s top priority. In addition to following guidance from public health organizations, we are:

Suspending signature requirements for most deliveries to help couriers and customers maintain a safe social distance.

Promoting social distancing on the job, including measures at security screening, on employee shuttles, and in common areas.

Educating team members about prevention, including hygiene and cleaning, via manager meetings, signage and digital monitors in facilities.

Providing sanitizer and disinfectants for drivers and vehicles; disinfecting facilities and vehicles more frequently; supplying gloves and other personal protection equipment; implementing daily temperature-taking of employees at some locations.

Disinfecting cockpits, jumpseat areas, and aircraft lavatories to keep pilots healthy.

“Our customers rely on us now more than ever before and FedEx team members are stepping up to help sustain the global economy. We are immensely proud of all our team members and their unwavering commitment to deliver for our customers and communities throughout this global crisis,” Subramaniam said.

For more information about FedEx relief efforts, visit https://www.fedex.com/en-us/coronavirus.html.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air and ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee.

About FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio, connecting 95 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) with its comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, cross border e-commerce technology services, customs brokerage, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit fedex.com/logistics.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $70 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 475,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.