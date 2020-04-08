Champion® x Sesame Street Collection Makes Its Debut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched a limited-edition capsule collection, Champion x Sesame Street, in partnership with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street. Starting today, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and other favorites will be seen on Champion apparel as part of a new character-inspired collection evoking joy for fans during this unprecedented time.

The collection comes on the heels of Sesame Workshop’s new Caring for Each Other initiative, an ongoing release of Sesame Street resources amid these challenging times, designed to help parents, caregivers, and teachers provide comfort, create routines, foster playful learning at home, and help children stay physically and mentally healthy. The new initiative, which can be accessed at SesameStreet.org/caring, will be regularly updated to meet the needs of families as this global situation evolves.

The Champion x Sesame Street collection is full of fan-favorite characters and evokes a sense of warmth and nostalgia. Spanning men, women and youth apparel, the collection is currently available on Champion.com and Pacsun.com. The kids’ collection is only available at Champion.com. The collaboration is the first global collection for Champion, and is set for release in the U.S., Australia, Thailand, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and marks the company’s first collaboration featuring a kids’ collection.

“The synergy for the partnership stemmed from both Champion and Sesame Street being authentic, inclusive brands who have been trusted for decades,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Drawing inspiration from Sesame Street’s iconic characters enabled us to create a fun, unique collection to appeal to Champion and Sesame Street fans. The collection will add an element of nostalgia at a time when many of us are looking to connect with things that are familiar.”

The Champion x Sesame Street collection offers many notable pieces including a screen printed Reverse WeaveTM hoodie with Cookie Monster munching on a cookie, cropped crewneck sweatshirts, joggers with the Sesame Street Muppets playfully posing for a family photo and a peeking Elmo emblazoned on adult hoodies and kids T-shirts. Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Ernie, Grover and The Count also make appearances on a variety of hoodies and crewnecks in beautifully-subdued color designs.

“We had a wonderful time collaborating with Champion on this new collection that brings the spirit of Sesame Street to life in every way imaginable,” said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Licensing, North America, Sesame Workshop. “We hope the collection provides a source of joy and a sense of familiarity and comfort during these uncertain times.”

To learn more about the Champion x Sesame Street collection, visit Champion.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.