Fusionex to Power Up Leading International Corporate Group via AI and Big Data

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex has been awarded a multi-year deal with one of the leading international corporate groups to modernize their current customer engagement approach by reimagining the entire customer journey through the use of advanced digital technologies.

The client is a decades-old hypermarket and financial services group with an estimated 300 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies internationally. Apart from being one of the largest retail chains in the region, the client is also involved in other ventures such as shopping center development, credit card services and specialty store operations, to name a few.

Fusionex will be providing the client with state-of-the-art solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Big Data Management, to augment customer engagement, optimize business processes and develop a data-driven culture. This collaboration will help drive the client’s digital strategies in predicting and meeting the demands of today’s tech-savvy and time-sensitive customers – and in doing so, enhance the total customer experience.

The client’s broad range of financial credit services and customer transactions have to date, already generated vast amounts of data. Through its Big Data Analytics platform, Fusionex will be helping them derive invaluable insights from their data. This in turn can be used to allow the client’s marketing and merchandising department to shape innovative ideas to better serve their customers through targeted marketing and personalized shopping engagement campaigns.

As Fusionex’s technology will be integrated into the client’s environment, the platform will also leverage Fusionex’s powerful AI and Machine Learning capabilities to help create a more seamless and transparent journey for the customers. Upon launching the platform, customers will be presented with only campaigns and promotions that interest them. This powerful approach will enable the client to enrich their products and services with relative ease; converting visitors into buyers, and thus generating more revenue and overall customer spend.

“We are delighted to be working with the client in a bid to help deliver innovative solutions that will allow their core operations to make a quantum leap forward. In every market, the client is guided by their unchanging philosophy to surpass expectations by satisfying the ever-changing needs and desires of their consumers. Through this collaboration, we look forward to demonstrating the true power of advanced technologies to help the client succeed on their digital transformation journey,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com