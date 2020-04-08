Telkom Indonesia and FastForward.ai Sign MOU Agreement to Explore the Delivery of Digital and Social Experiences to Telkom’s Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FastForward.ai announces today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telkom Indonesia to explore and pilot FastForward.ai’s SaaS social automation platform for digital marketing, commerce and micro-payments.

FastForward.ai’s platform allows mobile operators and consumer enterprises to acquire digital customers and upsell targeted offers at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional marketing channels. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, people need easy and convenient access to all services via digital and social channels. FastForward.ai brings mobile operators and enterprise customers into social media, where mobile users spend nearly 3 hours a day.

“Today we may be socially distanced, but the world has never been more connected. Our social media SaaS platform can help supercharge digital engagement, commerce and micro-payments to support Telkom Indonesia in maintaining a modern connection to their consumer, enterprise and government customers. We are proud to be working with Telkom Indonesia, one the most innovative and largest operators in Southeast Asia, with over 160 million customers,” said Augie K Fabela II, CEO and Co-Founder of FastForward.ai.

With current global “shelter-in-place” directives, the companies’ respective team members in Silicon Valley and Jakarta are proving the world’s social and business resiliency - pressing forward, developing new solutions and signing agreements.

“We are committed to serve all customer segments - the consumers, enterprises and government - providing them with access into the new digital and social channels which allow them to communicate and engage with their customers. When faced with challenges like COVID-19, it's more critical for service providers like Telkom Indonesia to provide a platform for our customers, so they can innovate and deliver the best and most modern user experience to maintain and sustain their service and business. That's what we are working on with FastForward.ai," said Joddy Hernady, EVP Digital and Next Business of Telkom Indonesia.

About FastForward.ai

FastForward.ai provides a powerful social media SaaS platform for digital marketing, commerce, micro-payments and account management. It enables enterprises to modernize their user experience and provide customized digital services. FastForward.ai was founded by serial entrepreneur and mobile industry veteran Augie K Fabela II, the American founder of VEON, Ltd., the world’s tenth largest mobile operator.

Visit www.fastforward.ai for more information.