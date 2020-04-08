Exponent Media Group Brings Harry Lennix, Star of NBC’s The Blacklist, Pastor Chad Lawson Cooper and Thousands More Online to Celebrate Easter With a Special Streaming of Revival! , the Innovative Musical Re-telling of the Gospel According to John

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrating Easter as a community, especially during these unpredictable times, provides strength and promise during our shared isolation and distancing. This Sunday, April 12th Christian followers can join in that sense of community by logging onto www.eastersunday2020.org for a special on-line screening of Revival! https://revivalthemovie.com the musical celebration of the ministry of Jesus that intertwines the Black traditions of Easter Stage play, film and gospel music. Following the screening there will be a spirited live discussion with members of the film, clergy and on-line audience.

Said Lennix, “Revival! is an experience tailor made for an online Easter Sunday Celebration. While we can't come together in traditional communion, we know Jesus would understand. He set the perfect example of self-isolation for 40 days in the Wilderness! Revival! also espouses a message of love and courage, something that can help comfort all of us as we process the chaos of daily life."

Lennix added, “In appreciation of the houses of worship or organizations that have joined us we will sow 10% of net proceeds back into the communities where they originated. Our goal is to inspire a Revival of the community of Faith.” Some of the organizations supporting the Easter event with their members include AME Church, PAW, Bishop Jones Ministries and many more. In addition, music from Revival! can also be soundtrack download, featuring performances from Chaka Khan, Michelle Williams, Mali Music, Dawnn Lewis, Victoria Platt, Nicki J. Crawford, Kenny Lattimore and Roland Buck.

Revival! is also available on DVD at digital platforms, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and on streaming platforms (Amazon, iTunes, FLIXFLING, Vimeo on Demand, Vudu, FANDANGO, Google Play). Watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrO-uiJO1l8 or visit the website at https://revivalthemovie.com.