Pacific Coast Capital Streamlines Asset-Based Lending with Crowd Machine

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crowd Machine, the leading provider of Platform-as-a-Service solutions for cross-cloud integration of enterprise applications with rapid no-code development, and Pacific Coast Capital LLC today announced Pacific Coast Capital is leveraging Crowd Machine’s custom Asset-Based Lending (ABL) solution to enable real-time transparency for lenders and customers.

Working with Crowd Machine developers, Pacific Coast Capital was able to collaborate on a rapidly customized version of the Crowd Machine ABL solution. The Crowd Machine solution enables lenders to access all credit and legal information, from one central repository, via the cloud. The application provides dynamic, real-time information so both customer and lender can see the status of loan funds used to date, and make determinations on additional funding if funded.

“Our customers can go online and see every day where they are, via the Crowd Machine cloud-based ABL application. It cuts down on customer inquiries, since the data is transparent and accessible always, in real time,” said Dave Drogos, Pacific Coast Capital co-founder.

When Pacific Coast Capital was founded 5 years ago, Drogos searched for an application solution that met their goals of highly efficient asset based lending. Having worked with an earlier iteration of the technology at a previous company, Drogos revisited Crowd Machine and found the custom development process and final product very accommodating.

“It’s amazingly intuitive to get a new customer up and running,” said Drogos. “Borrowers can learn the system in just an hour of training. Even the non-technical clients are good at using the system.” Installation of the system was also easy for Pacific Coast Capital. Within 7-10 days the system can be set up and all necessary reports populated, including implementation of customized reports and features.

“Crowd Machine’s mission is to help companies like Pacific Coast Capital develop the custom applications they need to be more competitive and successful,” said Crowd Machine CEO James Hanley. “By using no-code, we can customize and develop the Crowd Machine ABL application for customers in a few days - exponentially faster than typical, tedious development cycles.”

The core of Crowd Machine’s technology is the Application Development platform which can break down and integrate unwieldy monolithic systems into highly functional components; or integrate other systems and processes via intelligent automation. This allows a business manager to pick and choose what they need for specific company objectives, and then select and snap components together. The result is a flexible, smart solution that meets the manager's needs. It is designed to be used by non-engineers as well as developers since it is a no-code application development platform, enabling broad adoption and rapid development.

“We anticipate considerable growth over the next year or so, and Crowd Machine will be part of the team making it happen,” said Drogos. “The system scales easily and contains all the application capability we need to be competitive. Crowd Machine has the winning combination of nurturing exponential growth with an efficiency that requires minimal staff.”

For more information, please review the Pacific Coast Capital case study here: https://www.crowdmachine.com/pacific-coast-capital-case-study/

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine solutions transform complex systems into easy-to-use, modular app components, enabling lines of business to create their own custom apps and bypass development delays. Fortune 1000 companies use Crowd Machine to become more digitally competitive by fast-tracking cloud migration, integration and application time-to-market. For more information, please visit www.crowdmachine.com and www.crowdmachine.com/asset-based-lending-solutions/.

About Pacific Coast Capital LLC

Pacific Coast Capital, LLC is a California-based provider of asset-based loans to small and middle market companies across the western United States. Its core competency is providing asset-based loan solutions to the growing number of entrepreneurial businesses who are seeking funding without the stress of banking or finance company restrictions, covenants and other compliance burdens. The company focuses on lending arrangements up to $3 million. Please visit www.pacificcoastcap.com

