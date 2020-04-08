Creatio Partners With Tata Consultancy Services to Drive Customer Experience Across Marketing, Sales and Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creatio (formerly bpm’online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is announcing its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. The partnership will help global enterprises automate marketing, sales and services teams so they can operate with greater efficiencies and agility and deliver optimal customer experience.

Creatio envisions a world where any business idea can be automated in minutes. The company provides a low-code platform for process management and CRM, empowering mid-size and large enterprises to accelerate their operational and customer facing processes.

This alliance partnership brings together TCS’ innovation, industry experience and domain knowledge in CRM consulting and business integration services as well as Creatio’s leadership in CRM solutions and low-code to enable organizations to realize new revenue opportunities and drive business success through unified data and automated processes.

“We are honored to partner with Tata Consultancy Services because of their industry track record of delivering business outcomes for clients,” said Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio. “Together, we can achieve a common goal: accelerating our customers’ business transformations and innovations to improve efficiency and growth. The leading platform we provide at Creatio combined with TCS’ exceptional industry and domain knowledge and digital transformation experience will create new opportunities for businesses around the world to digitally transform faster and easier than ever.”

“Global enterprises are taking a business-led approach to CRM technology to more efficiently connect with customers, streamline processes, and improve profitability,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Head of Enterprise Application Services Unit, TCS. “Our partnership with Creatio offers marketing, sales and services organizations with an automated and agile approach they need to deliver customer experiences that will generate growth opportunities.”

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm’online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

To know more about TCS, visit at www.tcs.com.