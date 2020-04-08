Crunch Selects Vonage to Transform Business Communications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that online accounting software provider Crunch has implemented Vonage’s fully-integrated contact centre and unified communications solutions to better serve its growing customer-base by delivering exceptional experiences.

With more than 10,500 clients, Crunch provides unlimited accountancy support for sole traders, freelancers, contractors, small businesses and startups. Following a market evaluation, the UK-based company selected Vonage’s integrated contact centre and unified communications solutions to enhance internal collaboration and productivity among employees and external engagement with customers, driving a better overall experience for all.

Martin Hesketh, Head of Client Services, at Crunch comments, “We’re extremely pleased to be bringing Vonage’s fully-integrated contact centre and unified communications solutions to Crunch. Vonage has provided us with a single, flexible and scalable cloud communications platform, which will enable us to deliver great client experiences on every contact and supports our ambition to scale the business more quickly, including the launch of remote service teams.”

Vonage Business Communications is the company’s unified communications solution. With messaging and presence capabilities, a mobile and desktop app, as well as audio and video conferencing, Vonage's solution will enhance the way Crunch employees connect with each other, no matter where they are located. When ‘business as usual’ is disrupted, the ability to enable a completely virtual environment and maintain access to mission-critical business applications and connections from anywhere becomes more important than ever.

Vonage Business Communications capabilities will also help to reduce the time needed for maintenance and streamline Crunch’s everyday tasks, such as making changes to the account, and adding new users and workflows with automated capabilities.

Crunch will also benefit from the award-winning Vonage Contact Center, which integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business’s CRM platform - enabling Crunch to create customer experiences that help it serve customers better.

Crunch will take advantage of Vonage Contact Center functionality such as dynamic routing, enabling agents to personalise every service interaction by using the latest information about customers in their CRM platform to make smart routing decisions. Plus, Vonage’s real-time dashboards will provide a wealth of real-time and historical data within Crunch’s reporting solution.

Jeremy Straker, SVP of International Sales at Vonage, adds, “Vonage is uniquely equipped to deliver the collaboration, communications and experience needs of businesses globally, and this offering set up apart with Crunch as a valuable partner for growth. We’re thrilled to have been selected by Crunch as it embarks on its digital transformation journey and look forward to helping the company deliver on its commitment to providing a more personalised customer experience, across all communications channels.”

