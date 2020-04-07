Henry Schein Opens Registration for Virtual Wellness Symposium on Delivering ‘Best Practices for Better Practices’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today its latest virtual resource to help dental and medical practice owners navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “Best Practices for Better Practices: A Henry Schein Wellness Symposium,” will launch on Thursday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To register, click here.

As part of the Company’s continued offering of educational resources customers can rely on amid the outbreak, Henry Schein’s virtual symposium will present best practices on a broad range of topics from experts across a spectrum of specialties and backgrounds, including:

What’s Next With the Outbreak? – Bruce Lieberthal, Chief Innovation Officer, Henry Schein, with Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security;

Enhancing Team Morale and Maintaining Emotional Stability While Working Remotely – Barbara Fisenne, Vice President, Global Organizational Development, Henry Schein, with Dr. Kerry Sulkowicz, Managing Principal, Boswell Group LLC;

Maintaining Practice Financial Health – Natalie Westfall, Executive Director, Henry Schein Financial Services, with Mark Rosen, Partner, Rosen & Associates, LLP;

Patient Communications During and After COVID-19 – Andrea Gallimore, Product Marketing Manager, Henry Schein One, with Lois Banta, CEO, Banta Consulting;

Improving Patient Care with Telehealth Using Clinical Decision Support – Michael Casamassa, Vice President of Solutions and Planning, Henry Schein Medical, with Dr. Art Papier, CEO, VisualDx;

Maximizing Time During Office Closings – Scott Jackson, Senior Director, Ambulatory Surgery Center Segment, Henry Schein Medical, with Gayle Evans, President, Continuum Healthcare Consultants, and Sandra Sommerman, Senior Project Manager, Continuum Healthcare Consultants.

“Henry Schein has a long record of assisting our customers during difficult times,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “This virtual symposium is another example of how our customers can rely on us to help health care practices manage through a challenging moment. We are committed to doing all we can to ensure that our customers emerge strong from the pandemic, and the best practices detailed in this symposium is a part of that effort.”

In addition to the symposium, Henry Schein provides a rich selection of practical information to help customers with the wide range of issues presented by the pandemic, which can be found on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center. Customers can also find webinars on timely topics, and other helpful resources from Henry Schein and its partners on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Education Center.

To learn more about what Henry Schein is doing to address this unprecedented situation and the actions the Company is taking to get more product into the hands of those who need it most – health care workers – please visit www.henryschein.com/COVID19update.

To register for the virtual symposium, visit https://henryscheindigital.com/covid-19-wellness-symposium.

