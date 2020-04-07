Skyhook and Combain Announce Collaboration to Provide Robust End-to-End Positioning Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhook Wireless, Inc. (“Skyhook”), the pioneer in the development of Wi-Fi positioning technology, and Combain Mobile AB (“Combain”), a Swedish-based provider of geolocation services, today are announcing that they have entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement. Pursuant to the Agreement, Combain will cease offering Wi-Fi positioning services for wide area use and will instead collaborate with Skyhook to service legacy Combain customers and grow Skyhook’s overall customer base. In addition, Skyhook and Combain will work together to further the development and deployment of Combain’s indoor, captive-area positioning technology, providing an end-to-end solution for customers who need to accurately track devices and assets, whether outdoors or inside.

“We are excited to work with Combain and to serve as their Wi-Fi positioning partner for providing wide-area, worldwide positioning,” said Craig Waggy, CEO of Skyhook. “Over the past 15+ years, Skyhook has powered network-based location services for leading mobile platforms and devices around the world. Our collaboration with Combain will allow legacy Combain customers to leverage Skyhook’s positioning service, powered by a reference database of the geolocations of over 5 billion access points and more than 200 million cell towers while also growing Skyhook’s partner portfolio in the quest to provide accurate location services in deeper indoor and captive areas.”

“We are happy to move forward in a collaborative relationship with Skyhook – one that will ensure our current customers receive top-notch service while also freeing Combain to focus on accelerating our push to provide accurate location services in deeper indoor and captive areas,” said Rikard Windh, COO of Combain. “We believe that the resulting complementary product and service offering of the parties will represent a new gold standard for carriers, systems integrators and other enterprises that have a need to locate devices and assets in any type of environment.”

According to MarketsandMarkets, the overall location of things market is expected to grow from $5.47 billion USD (2017) to $27.23 billion USD (2022) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.9% during this time.1 With this collaboration and co-marketing relationship, both Skyhook and Combain will be able to focus on their respective strengths, while also improving their joint ability to compete in the market for end-to-end location services.

About Skyhook

Skyhook is a worldwide leader in location technology, operating the world’s largest independent location network, consisting of 5+ billion geolocated Wi-Fi access points and 200+ million geolocated cell tower Everyday Skyhook processes tens of billions of location transactions, serving devices, apps, wearables, media, brands and advertising platforms with precise and accurate location data and intelligence. Skyhook, through its parent company Skyhook Holding, Inc., operates a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA). To learn more about Skyhook, please visit www.skyhook.com.

About Combain

Combain is a world leading provider of seamless indoor/outdoor positioning solutions for IoT and Enterprise use-cases. Combain has one of the world’s largest databases of Cell IDs and WiFis that are used for accurate indoor and outdoor geolocation of connected devices. The database includes more than 113 million Cell IDs and 3000 million WiFis from 195 countries. The Combain positioning service is provided as cloud-based API or as an OnPrem solution Combain has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and serves customers world-wide.

1 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/location-of-things-market-44362455.html