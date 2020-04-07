Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Enable China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory to Certify 5G Devices According to 3GPP Specifications

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company’s 5G test solutions have been selected by China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory (CTTL) to certify 5G devices according to 5G new radio (NR) 3GPP specifications in both frequency range FR1 (frequency range from 450 to 6000 MHz) and FR2 (frequency range from 24250 to 52600 MHz).

CTTL, one of China’s largest certification labs in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, is governed by China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China. The test lab selected Keysight’s 5G network and channel emulation solutions to establish its first 5G conformance test platform for certifying 5G mmWave devices. As a result, CTTL has access to Keysight’s 5G test solutions for both FR1 and FR2 to address China’s 5G market predicted to support more than 460 million 5G connections by 2025, according to the GSM Association.

Keysight’s 5G over-the-air test capabilities include the company’s compact antenna test range (CATR) chamber, which seamlessly integrates with Keysight’s network and channel emulation solutions. This creates an end-to-end 5G solution that supports testing in any form factor and in any 3GPP-specified frequency band. CTTL relies on Keysight’s 5G test solutions to serve a connected mobile ecosystem that verifies the performance of 5G devices prior to market introduction. These 5G devices will be used by consumers in a 5G market in China expected to grow from approximately 560 billion yuan in 2020 to approximately 4.35 trillion yuan by 2030, according to Statista.

China is expected to account for more than half of all 5G users by year 2022. Last year, all three major mobile operators in China launched commercial 5G services, creating the world’s largest 5G market with more than 130,000 5G base stations already deployed. Major Chinese mobile device manufacturers, including, Xiaomi, OnePlus and OPPO, have selected Keysight’s comprehensive range of 5G solutions to accelerate development, validation and carrier acceptance of their devices.

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with CTTL as it underscores our ability to address a market expected to create a connected, secure and informed society,” said Cao Peng, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight.

CTTL also uses Keysight’s 5G test solutions to address GCF and PTCRB certification requirements. Keysight offers a leading number of GCF validated 5G NR conformance test cases for protocol and radio frequency (RF) device validation thanks to a leading number of contributions to 3GPP, the global mobile communications standards organization.

In January 2020, Keysight announced that the company collaborated with CAICT to accelerate a 5G NR base station performance test plan endorsed by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotional Group, the principal platform that brings together leading operators, vendors, universities, and research institutes in China to promote 5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.