The Basketball Embassy Partners with Ballogy to Implement Virtual Player Development

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports announced today that they are teaming up with The Basketball Embassy (TBE), the resource for coach and player training development worldwide, to offer virtual camps and competitions from remote locations.

“Our platform was designed to connect coaches to athletes with a strong focus on making performance tracking and training available from anywhere,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are thrilled to be working with The Basketball Embassy as we come together to help develop players and coaches across the nations virtually.”

Ballogy’s tracking and analytics app gives TBE players an opportunity to experience shooting challenges and drills on their own while receiving feedback from their coaches and trainers remotely. Results are automatically stored within players’ profiles for continuous measurement and improvement. The app also offers a fun and engaging way for individuals to connect, compete, and network with other players and coaches.

“At TBE, the ability to connect players and coaches from every part of the world and provide them with the needed tools to succeed is one of our main goals,” said Chris Dial, founding president of The Basketball Embassy. “We are excited to have Ballogy as our main resource to run our virtual development and competitions for millions of players and coaches worldwide.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique social networking application and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic performance and improve their skills at every level of the game. The Ballogy platform also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is currently offered for basketball with additional sports coming soon. It is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. For more information about Ballogy, please visit www.ballogy.com.

About The Basketball Embassy

Established in 2014, TBE works with national federations, professional organizations, international club teams, college/university programs, high school and middle school programs, community organizations, and underprivileged youth to promote growth, both on a structural and technical level in basketball. TBE is currently working with multiple federations, providing programs specific to those countries' needs such as hands-on instructional training and development for coaches, youth camps and clinics, as well as strength, conditioning, fitness, and nutrition coaching. https://www.thebasketballembassy.org/