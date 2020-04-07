Nanox Partners With Qure.ai to Integrate AI-based Algorithms for Medical Imaging in the Nanox.CLOUD

NEVE ILAN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NANO-X IMAGING LTD (https://www.nanox.vision/) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging company, announces its collaboration with Qure.ai (http://qure.ai/), a leading healthcare AI startup, to integrate Qure.ai’s diagnostics solution into Nanox’s planned cloud-based software platform, the Nanox.CLOUD. This partnership follows another agreement with CureMetrix that was announced earlier this year.

Nanox is working to expand the range of medical imaging services it intends to provide to improve the accessibility and affordability of early-detection services. The Nanox.CLOUD is designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service, including services such as image repository, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing and reporting.

A head CT scan is usually a diagnostic test patients undergo at an early stage if they have a head injury or symptoms suggesting stroke. Radiologists in ICUs or ERs might not be immediately available to read a scan or might have many scans pending. Prompt detection of head injury is critical to increase patients’ chances for recovery.

Qure.ai’s solution detects critical abnormalities, such as bleeds, fractures, mass effect and midline shift, localizes them and quantifies their severity. Qure.ai’s solutions are all CE certified, and its head CT product (qER) is the only solution in the industry to detect every critical brain abnormality on a head CT, including five types of intracranial hemorrhages, cranial fractures, infarcts, midline shift and mass effect (for tumor detection).

"We’re gradually onboarding the key players in AI and healthcare that share our vision. Qure.ai is joining our planned imaging platform aimed to decrease diagnostic results turnaround time, increase diagnostic accuracy and help radiologists deal with the rising screening demands and workload,” said Ran Poliakine, Founder and CEO of Nanox.

“Our latest partnership with Nanox has the potential to take Qure.ai’s AI-powered diagnostics to a large network of radiologists and clinicians who can benefit from our faster and accurate CT scan interpretation. Our solution that seamlessly integrates with radiologists’ workflow can transform patient care by allowing radiologists to focus on the more critical and urgent patient cases,” explained Prashant Warier, CEO and Co-founder of Qure.ai.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

About Qure.ai:

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with U.S. operations based in New York, Qure.ai is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution that is disrupting the radiology ‘status quo’ by enhancing imaging accuracy and improving health outcomes with the assistance of machine-supported tools. Qure.ai taps deep learning technology to provide automated interpretation of radiology exams like X-rays, CTs and MRI scans for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals—enabling faster diagnosis and speed to treatment. Qure.ai is helping to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to Nanox's ability to develop and produce a working prototype of the Nanox.Arc; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among others. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.