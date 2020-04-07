Veeva Announces Alliances for Digital Field Engagement

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced industry alliances to accelerate the industrywide shift toward digital engagement. Together with Accenture, Deloitte, and other alliance partners, Veeva is helping life sciences companies design and implement new digital engagement strategies. The Digital Field Engagement offering will help the industry leverage digital channels such as remote meetings, virtual events, and email as the primary way for field reps to connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

“We are coming together to help life sciences accelerate its digital transformation through a combination of strategic services, modern cloud applications, and rapid implementation support,” said Dan Rizzo, vice president of global business consulting at Veeva. “Biopharmaceutical companies will be able to quickly shift their customer engagement strategies to digital as in-person access declines.”

Veeva’s Digital Field Engagement solution provides a roadmap for customers to connect with HCPs using digital channels. In the four-week engagement, Veeva defines the roles, responsibilities, tools, data, and training needed for digital engagement. Customers get best practices for remote detailing and remote sampling using Veeva CRM Engage Meeting and sending compliant content with Veeva CRM Approved Email, as well as a complete roadmap for the processes and technologies to implement.

Accenture, Deloitte, and other partners will support the execution of the digital engagement strategy. Together, Veeva and its ecosystem of partners are helping life sciences customers implement business process change and get up and running fast.

Read expert advice and best practices from Veeva to help you engage better via digital channels here.

Learn how Veeva is helping customers leverage digital to connect with HCPs at the upcoming Veeva Summit on June 9, 2020. Pre-register for the virtual event and stay up-to-date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

