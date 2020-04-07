Create from Home: Black & White Design Brings Client Engagement Home with 8x8

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Black & White Design, Inc, a marketing communications and graphic design firm in Silicon Valley, deployed the 8x8 cloud communications and video conferencing solution to enable team members to safely and productively collaborate and engage with clients while working remotely.

Founded in 1990, Black & White Design has worked with some of the most respected companies and organizations in Silicon Valley and beyond such as Facebook, Autodesk, Adobe and Symantec. Whether a client is a global brand or just starting out, the firm applies the same commitment and dedication to delivering solutions that help its clients succeed. Due to the current pandemic and a statewide shelter in place order, Black & White Design had to rethink the way the firm operated that allowed it to still put forth its very best efforts for every client without sacrificing the safety of its own staff.

“Black & White’s guiding principle is the best work is created by people, for people, and to achieve this the team really must enjoy working together,” said Nicki Riedel, founder and partner at Black & White Design, Inc. “We believe that doing the right thing is humanly possible, and made the shift to work from home even before the state directive. Using 8x8 enabled us to communicate and remain creative between our staff and with clients, making it feel as though we were all together in the same office.”

Black & White Design extended its 8x8 solution, with integrated cloud voice, video meetings and chat in a single desktop and mobile app, for their entire staff allowing them all to work remotely. The transition to work from home was seamless and the team quickly embraced using the apps for phone calls, messaging and video collaboration. Black & White also adopted 8x8 Video Meetings both for internal staff meetings as well as for external client engagements, especially since meeting security was a major priority.

“Communication, collaboration and creativity all go hand in hand for businesses like Black & White Design, which works with some of the top brands in Silicon Valley and around the world,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We are thrilled they are using 8x8's single cloud communications and collaboration solution, built on an open, modern cloud platform, to drive their business forward during this current crisis without putting their staff at risk or impacting client engagement.”

More than 8.8 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Worldwide

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8x8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins. 8x8 Video Meetings is also part of 8x8 Express, a solution for small organizations and teams that require a complete, preconfigured business phone system with a dedicated business number, video meetings and messaging in a single desktop and mobile application.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 8.8 million. For the latest 8x8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.