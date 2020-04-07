Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $9.1 Million Order from U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 7, 2020--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received an order consisting of additional funding of $9.1 million (of which $7.7 million was in the third quarter), on the previously announced three-year $124.2 million contract to provide ongoing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A SNAP (Secret Internet Protocol Router (“SIPR”) and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router (“NIPR”) Access Point), and baseband equipment. SNAP terminals provide quick and mobile satellite communications capabilities to personnel in the field. The contract has been funded $87.0 million to date.

“More than ever, it is important that our U.S. Army customer has access to reliable advanced communications equipment and we look forward to providing additional essential equipment and services under our contract in future periods,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

