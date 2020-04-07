Adtalem Global Education Medical Schools Add More Than 900 Physicians to U.S. and Canada Residency Programs During 2020

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As COVID-19 continues to add strain to the U.S. and Canadian healthcare systems, Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, continues to make significant contributions to address the need for more physicians.

Adtalem’s two medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) announced more than 900 students and graduates have attained residency positions in the United States and Canada. This brings the total number of alumni at both schools to 21,700. AUC students achieved a first-time residency attainment rate of 91% and RUSM achieved a rate of 93.5%.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic tests the capacity of an already strained primary care system experiencing a growing shortage of physicians, 70% of Adtalem institution’s students and graduates who attained residencies will enter residencies in internal medicine, family medicine or pediatrics – the heart of primary care,” said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem Global Education.

Of the 909 individuals who attained a residency, more than half have already graduated and are eligible to start immediately1. This represents a significant level of support at a critical time for healthcare providers. With residency placements in 42 states, including New York, Florida, California and Illinois, AUC and RUSM graduates have an opportunity to contribute in the states most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Adtalem’s medical schools are in a unique position to fill this need. Qualified students at AUC and RUSM have the ability to begin their medical education three times per year -- in January, May and September. This added flexibility allows students to obtain their Doctor of Medicine degree at more frequent intervals.

As one of the largest providers of healthcare professionals in the U.S., Adtalem is proud to support and contribute to the medical professionals working tirelessly in our communities. In addition to Adtalem’s physician graduates, Chamberlain University, another Adtalem institution, has graduated more than 3,000 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students since January. This brings the total number of Chamberlain University alumni to over 76,000.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC School of Medicine’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC School of Medicine embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With campuses in Sint Maarten and in the United Kingdom, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 14,700 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter (@RossMedSchool), Instagram (@rossmedschool) and Facebook (@RossMedSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students and members to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

1 ECFMG certification and training license required.