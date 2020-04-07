GlideFast Consulting Partners With VividCharts To Bring Data Visualization Solutions To Customers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GlideFast Consulting team is partnering with VividCharts to allow ServiceNow customers to further leverage the power of the NOW Platform® with data visualization and professional reporting capabilities.

The partnership allows customers to benefit from GlideFast’s wealth of experience in implementing and configuring custom applications coupled with VividChart’s unique solution that allows for more professional reporting.

"The customer is at the heart of everything GlideFast does. They have assembled a world-class talent pool fully dedicated to customer success on the NOW Platform®. Applying their customer-centric culture, technical talent, and the VividCharts technology will bring long-lasting value to the ServiceNow customer base," said Mitch Stutler, CEO of VividCharts.

GlideFast will guide customers through “out-of-the-box” reporting and how it may be augmented by VividChart’s functionality to prevent the need for manual reporting efforts that take place within so many organizations.

ServiceNow customers will benefit in numerous ways with this partnership. Customers will reduce pain points, saving crucial time being spent on manual reporting activities, and providing more proactive uses for their ServiceNow data.

“Our partnership with VividCharts means we can provide our customers with advanced reporting capabilities all within the NOW Platform®. They will be able to remove third party reporting tools and keep their work all within one platform to operate more efficiently,” said Mike Lombardo, Managing Partner of GlideFast Consulting.

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and professional services firm that provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development, and training. Learn more at www.glidefast.com.

About VividCharts

VividCharts, an Elite ServiceNow Technology Partner and the 2019 ServiceNow CreatorCon Challenge Winner, is the only report and slide deck automation solution built specifically for ServiceNow customers, directly in the platform. ServiceNow customers leverage the VividCharts proprietary visualization library and intuitive creation interface to truly make data an abundant and powerful resource in their organization while eliminating massive amounts of manual reports and slide deck creation efforts. With VividCharts you can automate your most manual reports directly in the platform.