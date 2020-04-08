HitGen and MTPC Enter Into License Agreement

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Inc. (HitGen) announced today that HitGen and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) have entered into a license agreement to develop a novel class of drugs. This is the second licensing agreement publicly announced by the two companies. The licensed compounds were identified using HitGen’s leading technology platform, which involved screening large DNA encoded libraries, containing more than 400 billion of small molecules with drug-like properties synthesized on chemically diverse scaffolds.

A number of novel small molecule leads for an undisclosed target nominated by MTPC were the subject of this license agreement. Under the terms of collaborative agreement, MTPC will pay HitGen assignment fee for license and HitGen will grant exclusive rights to MTPC for further development and commercialization.

“We are delighted to announce this new licensing agreement with MTPC in such a short time. The successful identification of these licensed compounds has further demonstrated the effectiveness and efficiency of our DEL platform to discover novel small molecules against a variety of targets. We look forward to seeing the further progress made by MTPC,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which was founded in 1678, has its headquarters in Doshomachi, Osaka, which is the birthplace of Japan’s pharmaceutical industry. With business centered on ethical pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is a well-established company and one of the longest history of any listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan. In accordance with the corporate philosophy of “contributing to the healthier lives of people around the world through the creation of pharmaceuticals,” the Company formulated the key concept of Open Up the Future under the Medium-Term Management Plan 16-20. Through the discovery of drugs that address unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas — immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, central nervous system, vaccines — Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will strive to contribute to the health of patients around the world. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

About HitGen Inc.

HitGen is a rapidly growing biotech company with headquarters based in Chengdu, China, with a subsidiary in the USA. HitGen has established an industry-leading platform for early-stage drug discovery research centered on DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs). HitGen’s DELs include encoded syntheses for hundreds of billions of novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and macrocycle compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesised from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed and assembled with tractable chemistry based on proven results for identifying drug-like leads against biological targets from known and novel classes. HitGen is working with multiple pharmaceutical and biotech companies, foundations and research institutes in North America, Europe and Asia to discover and develop novel therapeutics of the future.

For more information, please call +86-28-85197385 or visit www.hitgen.com.