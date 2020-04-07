 Simulations Plus Partners with Large Pharmaceutical Company to Enhance High-Throughput PBPK Capabilities in ADMET Predictor®

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has entered into a new collaboration agreement with a large pharmaceutical company to advance its ADMET Predictor® machine learning software for use within integrated drug discovery workflows. With the drugmaker’s input, Simulations Plus will develop enhanced capabilities in its existing HTPK Simulation Module which will incorporate physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling into the partner’s discovery platform to support compound screening activities.

“We are pleased to announce this new collaboration which builds on a long-standing relationship with this partner. This effort will result in extended capabilities in high-throughput PBPK calculations at the discovery/development interface,” said David Miller, director of ADMET Cheminformatics at Simulations Plus. “We are showing that it is now possible to front-load PK considerations at the discovery stage at an unprecedented level of speed and with more sophisticated models than ever before. The anticipated outcome from this collaboration is that such models will lead to improved efficiencies with less attrition in the transition from discovery into early development.”

John DiBella, Lancaster division president for Simulations Plus, added: “We are grateful for the ability to obtain direct input from large pharma experts towards key enhancements to our technology platform. The machine learning-PBPK ‘marriage’ has been a strategic focus for us, and we are pleased to see more companies leveraging our best-in-class models and streamlined software engineering to complement their legacy screening methods. As with similar collaborations, Simulations Plus maintains the right to license the new functionality to all clients starting this year, and we continue to invite future collaborations to drive advances to modeling and simulation science which benefit our entire user community and, most importantly, patients that we serve.”

