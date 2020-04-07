MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley Chooses Streamline’s SmartCare EHR for Its Flexibility and Adaptability to Meet Their Healthcare Challenges of Today and of The Future

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) and MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas, have formalized a partnership to supply the agency’s next EHR platform. MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley provides Mental Health and IDD services. They chose SmartCare as their electronic health record (EHR) solution because it had the functionality they required to meet their needs today and in the future, including, but not limited to, outpatient, residential, prescribing and a mobile solution were key factors in their selecting SmartCare.

“MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley offers a full array of services to individuals and their families who are challenged with issues related to mental health and intellectual disabilities. We were in need of a comprehensive clinical information system that could meet the challenges of healthcare today and grow with us into the future,” said Bill Kelly, Executive Director, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley. He continued on to say, “When evaluating potential vendors to meet these challenges, we looked at criteria such as system ease of use, functionality, vendor reputation, reporting capabilities, quality of implementation approach and others. Hands down, Streamline Healthcare Solutions came out on top on all criteria. Our staff is excited for this new relationship and look forward to being part of the family.”

SmartCare will help MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley enhance the client experience by enabling staff to focus more on their clients and less on their paperwork. The SmartCare solution for Texas comes complete with Texas state reporting and tools to help their clients integrate the entire care process.

During implementation, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley and Streamline will work together to create a workflow unique to MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley that will drive the collection of required data to meet state requirements. These will include managing the TRR process, multiple IDD forms (that support the processes for General Revenue, TxHmL and HCS), CARE Batching, TKIDS, Encounter Batching and more.

“Streamline is proud to welcome MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley to our growing list of Texas providers. SmartCare is a great fit, because the platform adheres to both Texas and national reporting and interoperability standards. We look forward to this partnership and our continued growth in Texas.” David Ryland, Co-CEO of Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley

Since 1974, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley has been providing services to children, adults and families throughout the Brazos Valley, which lies between Central and East Texas. MHMRABV is a public, non-profit organization that offers a full range of behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability services. More than 200 highly trained and qualified professional staff provide services to over 8,100 individuals each year. MHMRABV website: www.mhmrabv.org

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. www.streamlinehealthcare.com