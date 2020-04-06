Allied Esports Adds HyperX to New Online Tournament Offering

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Esports has teamed up with a familiar face for its new online tournament offering – HyperX. Starting this week, the gaming peripheral and technology company will officially present the Allied Esports Online Tournament schedule and broadcasts.

Allied Esports Online Tournaments Presented by HyperX are open to all levels of play and offer cash and/or HyperX products as prizing for each competition. Tournament fees are dependent on the game, with some competitions free to play. Gamers can find a full list of tournaments and registration information at hyperxesalv.com. HyperX will work with Allied Esports to drive participation to the online tournaments through social media and other marketing promotion.

“The current landscape has required us to come together as a team, pivot quickly and lean on trusted partners,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “Our relationship with HyperX continues to grow and we’re fortunate to be able to work alongside them to enhance this experience for our existing community members and the fans we will engage for the first time through this new offering.”

Following the suspension of its community events at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on March 14 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Allied Esports moved its popular weekly competitions online and added new games to the schedule featuring streamed broadcasts of each event, which will now be simulcast on twitch.tv/alliedesports, twitch.tv/hyperx and twitch.tv/hyperxesalv.

In 2018, Allied Esports and HyperX signed a groundbreaking naming rights deal spanning four properties across two continents: the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, the HyperX Esports Trucks in North American and Europe, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

In addition to providing gamers with its new online tournament schedule, Allied Esports continues to deliver production services, including remote streaming support and custom online tournament design, to partners, clients and content creators with broadcast needs that do not require in-person competition. Allied Esports recently produced two online FIFA20 matches for the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) as part of the team’s LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 through the LAFC Foundation.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules, 5 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

