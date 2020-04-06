Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces First Lease at its Forest Park Redevelopment Property in Charlotte, North Carolina

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it executed the first lease agreement at its Forest Park redevelopment property in Charlotte, North Carolina. Willis Towers Watson will occupy approximately 22,000 square feet at Forest Park, representing approximately 35% of the redevelopment property’s total rentable square footage. The lease agreement has an initial term of 11 years.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Street Properties Corp., said, “We welcome Willis Towers Watson to our Forest Park property and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship.”

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.