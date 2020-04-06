TouchBistro Launches ‘Restaurant Recovery Navigator’ and New Products to Support Restaurateurs Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

TouchBistro has a singular focus on restaurants. We understand their unique challenges at this time and are here to support them every step of the way and well into the future. (Video: Business Wire)

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TouchBistro announced today the launch of its all-new Restaurant Recovery Navigator, a go-to source for information, insights, products, and one-on-one support to help restaurateurs navigate their business through the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare a path forward for the future. TouchBistro also launched its dedicated gift card offering, a new solution designed to help restaurateurs improve their immediate cash flow during the pandemic; and announced its plans for a proprietary online ordering product, which is set to release by mid-April and will be free for TouchBistro customers for the first 12 months.

TouchBistro Restaurant Recovery Navigator

Key features of the Restaurant Recovery Navigator include:

A support request form that restaurateurs can use to outline their unique challenges during this time and request one-on-one, customized support and solutions from the TouchBistro team.

Information on technology offered for free or at a discount for TouchBistro customers. This includes Gift Cards, Online Ordering, and Inventory solutions to help restaurateurs adapt and adjust their restaurant operations quickly and efficiently.

Resources that will help restaurateurs, including: industry news, ideas, and insights; personal stories from TouchBistro customers with advice on how they are adapting their businesses; and a Support Finder that provides quick access to information about government and financial supports specific to their state or province.

“Restaurants today are faced with the unimaginable burden of lost revenues, yet they are continuing to find new ways to connect with their customers, deliver meals, feed families, and support communities,” said Alex Barrotti, founder and CEO of TouchBistro. “At TouchBistro, we’ve built our business with a singular focus on restaurants. We understand their unique challenges at this time and are here to support them every step of the way and well into the future – ensuring they have everything they need to adapt to the current business climate and successfully emerge from this crisis.”

TouchBistro Gift Cards

Gift cards are an invaluable tool to stimulate cash flow for restaurants during the pandemic. TouchBistro Gift Cards enable restaurateurs that are using the TouchBistro POS to create branded gift cards using customized designs, or convenient and easy-to-use templates. Integration with the TouchBistro POS ensures that payments made by gift cards are processed as easily as other forms of payment. In addition, the TouchBistro POS facilitates reporting so gift card sales and related promotions can easily be measured. Licensing for the TouchBistro Gift Cards solution is available at no cost to restaurants for the first three months.

“Our new gift card product is designed to help restaurateurs generate cash flow now and encourage return visits in the future,” said Barrotti. “We are waiving the license fees for this gift card product, and will also soon be launching an online ordering product that will be free to all customers for 12 months. The development of both of these offerings was fast-tracked by our product and engineering teams to ensure restaurants have everything they need to help them generate more revenue during the pandemic.”

TouchBistro Online Ordering

TouchBistro’s new Online Ordering product will be released by mid-April. It will enable diners to place takeout and delivery orders (for those restaurants that offer their own delivery service) directly on a TouchBistro customer’s website, or by selecting the Online Ordering link on tbdine.com. TouchBistro Online Ordering is commission-free, allowing restaurants to keep 100% of the profits on every order. Online Ordering will be free to all TouchBistro customers for one year. Customers are able to self-onboard digitally and can start taking orders the same day.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS that makes running a restaurant easier. The intuitive platform simplifies and streamlines business operations by seamlessly integrating the most essential restaurant tech solutions in one place – including POS, Payments, Reservations, and much more. Designed specifically for restaurants, TouchBistro offers the reliability, functionality and speed that owners and operators need to run a successful restaurant – helping them increase sales, delight guests, and save both time and money. Meaning restaurateurs can spend less time manually connecting the dots and more time connecting communities through great dining experiences. TouchBistro offers in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support to the over 25,000 restaurants it powers worldwide. With offices in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, London, and Mexico City, and having been named the Best Restaurant POS by Business News Daily four years running, TouchBistro is a trusted global leader that is changing the way restaurateurs run their businesses. For more information, visit www.touchbistro.com.