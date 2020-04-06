Translations.com Announces New Premier-level Partnership With Adobe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translations.com, the enterprise technology solutions division of TransPerfect, the world’s leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a new premier-level partnership with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange program.

For over a decade, GlobalLink has provided Adobe users and global marketers with a simple, end-to-end solution for easily launching and maintaining multilingual content—all without ever leaving the Adobe environment. Today, over 100 brands, including Lufthansa, Honeywell, Lavazza, and Nu Skin, utilize GlobalLink solutions, including GlobalLink Connect, in conjunction with Adobe products to power customer and commerce experience management.

In an upcoming webinar on April 22 jointly hosted by Adobe and Translations.com, attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts representing Adobe customers Gewiss, FordDirect, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Registration is free and can be completed here.

For the latest version of GlobalLink Connect, Translations.com worked closely with Adobe as a premier-level exchange partner to develop a more tightly integrated application, now available on the Adobe Exchange marketplace. The application gives users the power to future-proof their content universe by combining artificial intelligence and neural machine translation technology with a time-tested approach to streamlining workflows—all from within the same intuitive user interface.

GlobalLink Connect for Adobe Experience Cloud includes the following features:

10+ integration points, including Marketo, Magento Commerce, Adobe Experience Manager, and Adobe Component Content Management System (CCMS) support

Automated exports for content requiring translation/localization

Automated re-import of multilingual content into Adobe platforms

Real-time project tracking for translation and review processes

Integration with centralized translation memory

Translation vendor management and collaboration, including the ability to ascertain quick quotes, assign work to vendors, review translations, and maintain branded terminology

Customer quality management system integration capabilities

Configurable KPI reporting based on customer-dictated parameters

Benefits of the integrated solution to clients include:

Reduced or eliminated IT requirements on the client side

Faster deployment timelines for global content

Lower project management costs

Improved consistency in translated content

Lower translation costs

Quick ramp up with minimal new training requirements

"Adobe continually seeks out partners eager to help our customers innovate and extract the greatest possible value out of their investment in our solutions," said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Platform Partners and Strategy at Adobe. "For ten years, Translations.com has helped marketers find new and interesting ways to scale how they launch and maintain multilingual digital experiences. As a premier partner, Translations.com’s latest integration for Adobe Experience Cloud will help our mutual clients reach new markets faster than ever before."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We have worked hand-in-hand with Adobe for over ten years, and we are excited to announce this new phase of our partnership. Our number of joint clients just surpassed 100, and they all will stand to benefit from a tighter and more seamless integration between our flagship technology suite, GlobalLink, and an array of Adobe products."

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels—all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience—more