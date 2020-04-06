Geospace Subsidiary Quantum Technology Sciences Awarded U.S. Homeland Security Contract

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that its subsidiary Quantum Technology Sciences, Inc. was awarded a $10M contract to provide a technology solution to the Department of Homeland Security under a new contract for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol. This procurement specifically pursues technologies developed by Quantum under the Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program, for which the company’s technology achieved a Phase III designation and corresponding exclusive data rights with the United States government.

Under the SBIR program, Quantum spent nearly a decade developing a proprietary detection system. This technology detects, identifies, locates, and follows activities of interest in real-time. In 2018, Geospace acquired Quantum to further diversify the business outside oil and gas. The combined strengths of large-scale acquisition systems and sophisticated analytics have been integrated into a next generation product.

“From our first discussion throughout all of our post-acquisition activities, we believed that Quantum could add value to the security and surveillance markets and also provide exciting new engineering challenges for us to tackle,” said Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of Geospace Technologies. “I look forward to exploring how our now integrated offering can be applied in other market areas.”

“We are honored to provide a technology capable of satisfying challenging mission-critical requirements for our U.S. Border Patrol agents in the field,” said Quantum CEO Mark Tinker, Ph.D. “Threats along our U.S. border are becoming increasingly sophisticated. It is of utmost importance to Quantum and very satisfying to our employees to be able to support the U.S. Border Patrol agents tasked with reducing the trafficking of weapons, drugs, and other contraband into and out of our country.”

About Quantum Technology Sciences

Quantum designs and sells tactical security and surveillance solutions to safeguard highly valued assets, critical infrastructure and borders. Since its inception in 1991, Quantum has provided valuable geophysical sensing technologies to serve various U.S. government missions to include the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. Quantum Technology Sciences, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS).

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace principally designs and manufactures instruments and equipment. These products are primarily marketed to the oil and gas industry and used to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. Geospace also markets products to other industries for monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. The company also designs and manufactures other products, including water meter products, imaging equipment, and offshore cables.

