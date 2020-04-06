SAIC Awarded Security Operations Contract From Texas Department of Information Resources

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a contract from the State of Texas Department of Information Resources to provide cybersecurity services protecting data center infrastructure and network systems. The contract has a projected value of $36 million over the initial four year term.

“We are thrilled to expand SAIC’s state and local portfolio into Texas, and to strengthen our multi-sourcing integration capabilities through the provision of cross-functional cybersecurity operations,” said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Civilian Markets Customer Group. “We look forward to helping the Department of Information Resources (DIR) deliver outstanding, secure IT services to the Texas government and its citizens.”

SAIC is the prime contractor on the contract that has a four-year period of performance, with four one-year options. The company will implement security technology and practices to expand, improve, and enhance the Data Center Services (DCS) program’s security posture.

“SAIC is committed to helping DIR innovate and grow, while enhancing their flexibility, agility, and choice,” Genter continued. “Our low-risk approach to implementing security technology and practices will help expand, improve, and enhance the DCS program’s security posture.”

SAIC’s solution includes the implementation and operations of leading cybersecurity technology to secure infrastructure and provide enhanced threat detection and identification. As part of that effort, SAIC will work to enhance the Department of Information Resources’ investment in privileged access management tools.

