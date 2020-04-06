Easterly Government Properties Acquires 79,212 SF Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Facility in Mobile, AL

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 79,212-square foot Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) Outpatient Clinic in Mobile, Alabama (“VA - Mobile”).

VA - Mobile, part of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, is a build-to-suit outpatient clinic that was recently completed in 2018. This modern facility sits on a roughly 13-acre campus and is subject to an initial 15-year non-cancelable lease term that expires in December 2033.

The facility provides a wide range of medical and ancillary services including primary care, mental health services and laboratory services. This facility replaces the prior VA clinic in Mobile, Alabama to help address the needs of the approximately 54,000 veterans in the surrounding region.

“The everyday medical needs of our United States veterans do not halt because of a global health pandemic,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our ability to continue to deliver state-of-the-art real estate for the U.S. Federal Government is as important as ever, and it is our privilege to be able to do so during these trying times.”

The VA is a service-based organization with a sizeable portion of its annual budget going towards the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The VHA offers a broad range of primary care, specialized care, and related medical and social support services for veterans in need through the 124,000 health care professionals throughout the VA. The VA, as widely reported, is undergoing a transformation in the design and functionality of its healthcare facilities. The VA is shifting much of its medical treatment from traditional inpatient hospital facilities to state-of-the-art Class A outpatient facilities, often developed and owned by the private sector.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2020. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.