Zinier Arms Utilities with Field Service Automation to Power Always-On Service and Workforces

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinier, the leader in field service automation, today announced new partnerships with the utilities divisions of leading global system integrators including Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Capgemini. The alliances support growing adoption of intelligent automation by utilities and their field service organizations - the people and systems that maintain the critical infrastructure and services that keep our lights on and the world connected.

These services power our daily lives and more than ever, electric and gas utilities are under pressure to empower their field service workforces to maintain always-on connectivity. In addition, rising customer expectations and regulatory requirements are forcing utility companies across the value chain to find new ways to work smarter, from the back office to the field. AI-driven field service automation presents a proactive opportunity for utilities to improve efficiencies and safety, as well as prepare for unexpected impacts to their workforce that could disrupt service or labor-intensive infrastructure initiatives like the rollout of smart meters.

“Power is the lifeblood of our economy and there is a timely opportunity for utilities to adopt intelligent automation to build a tech-enabled workforce and grid of the future,” said Arka Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Zinier. “Most electrical infrastructure was built half a century ago and improving these physical systems for the 21st century presents both a significant challenge and opportunity to innovate.”

Traditionally, utilities' field service organizations are slowed down by legacy systems and manual processes with limited visibility into a highly distributed workforce. Zinier’s AI-driven platform, ISAC, automates time-consuming manual tasks, allowing the back office to coordinate smarter with real-time visibility, and helps technicians execute field service quickly, accurately, and consistently. By automating mundane tasks and decision-making, utilities free up their workforces to focus on high value, uniquely human tasks.

In partnership with leading system integrators, Zinier helps utilities make the leap toward data-driven field service automation. Unlike limited legacy field service management solutions, Zinier built its own technology platform from the ground up, optimizing for high scalability and versatility, and integration into existing systems. Earlier this year, leading venture capital firms including Accel, ICONIQ Capital and Tiger Global Management invested $90M into Zinier’s unique platform and approach to automating field service delivery.

To learn more about Zinier for utilities, visit www.zinier.com.

About Zinier

Zinier’s intelligent field service automation platform helps organizations transform how they coordinate and execute work so they can solve problems faster, fix things before they break, and maintain the infrastructure that we rely on every day. Field service organizations around the world use Zinier to connect all their teams and data in one place and supercharge every aspect of their field service operations. We are a global team headquartered in Silicon Valley with leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ Capital, Founders Fund, Newfund Capital, NGP Capital, Tiger Global Management and Qualcomm Ventures LLC. Learn more at www.zinier.com.