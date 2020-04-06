CORRECTING and REPLACING Care.com and the State of Texas Partner to Provide Access to Childcare for Frontline Workers Across the State During COVID-19 Pandemic

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second paragraph, URL of release should read: https://texasfrontline.care.com (instead of www.texasfrontline.care.com).

CARE.COM AND THE STATE OF TEXAS PARTNER TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO CHILDCARE FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS ACROSS THE STATE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

To address the growing need for childcare solutions for Texas frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Care.com announced today that it is partnering with Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas and providing free 90-day premium memberships to both frontline families seeking care help and state residents interested in employment as caregivers.

Effective immediately, frontline families and prospective caregivers can enroll at https://texasfrontline.care.com to create job posts and job profiles, respectively, and then connect. Frontline workers include all essential jobs including those in healthcare, supermarkets, sanitation, police/fire/rescue, etc. Enrolling caregivers are subject to and must pass Care.com’s extensive background and safety checks. While childcare services are not typically free of charge, the Texas portal gives residents the ability to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, providing additional support to frontline workers.

Care.com CEO, Tim Allen, said, “At Care.com we believe what the majority of Americans believe: affordable, quality childcare is fundamental so frontline workers have what they need to brave the COVID-19 pandemic battle. By collaborating with Governor Abbott and his team, we are honored to rise to the occasion in addressing the critical challenge of childcare for the brave men and women providing essential services to their Texas neighbors. We hope that partnerships such as this will inspire other leaders and municipalities to act and partner with Care.com; we’re standing by to help.”

Governor Greg Abbott said, “We have a duty to support Texas healthcare workers and other essential employees as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. For essential workers with young children who don’t have other options, that means providing safe, regulated, and accessible childcare. This partnership with Care.com will strengthen our childcare capabilities across the state allowing our essential workers to continue their work to keep us safe and provide the critical services that Texans depend on. There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and I want to thank childcare workers and caregivers across the state for stepping up to support our essential workers during these challenging times."

