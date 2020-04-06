NFU Mutual Continues Transformation with Expanded Guidewire Relationship

STRATFORD UPON AVON, England & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFU Mutual, the UK’s leading rural insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that NFU Mutual has selected additional Guidewire Core, Data, and Digital products.

NFU Mutual has chosen Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire Client Data Management, as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, and client data management. It has also opted to increase its use of Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter to extend enterprise-wide data management and analytics capabilities, as well as Guidewire CustomerEngage to offer a seamless omnichannel digital experience to its customers. As it continues to modernise its systems and further enhance customer and agent experience, NFU Mutual will move its entire policy book of business to PolicyCenter line by line.

“This decision allows us to focus on meeting the needs of customers, now and in the future, by developing and evolving our policy propositions through better product design, and introducing enhanced digital channels,” said Steve Bower Customer Services Director at, NFU Mutual. “Aligned to this, we see our agents as customers, and Guidewire technology will enable us to improve the consistency and efficiency of the processes they work with. Both customers and agents will be able to interact in new ways and NFU Mutual will be able to service customers like never before.”

The expanded use of Guidewire InsurancePlatform will enable NFU Mutual to:

Ensure more flexible and agile product management that will allow for faster product implementation and system changes;

Introduce a new channel that will enrich customer and agent journeys, and enhance those experiences; and

Increase the capacity for better quality conversations and interactions and deepen relationships with customers.

“We are delighted that NFU Mutual continue to put their trust in us by now becoming a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer as they consolidate and augment their offering for the future,” said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire Software. “They are already recognised for their commitment to delivering high quality, local and personal service. We look forward to supporting them in this continued undertaking.”

About NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual is The National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society Limited (No. 111982). Registered in England. Registered Office: Tiddington Road, Stratford upon Avon, Warwickshire CV37 7BJ. A member of the Association of British Insurers. NFU Mutual offers a wide range of products, including general insurance, life, pensions, investments and risk management services. These products and services are delivered through the agency network, as well as through a direct sales and service centre. With over 300 offices located in rural towns and villages throughout the UK, NFU Mutual has become part of the fabric of rural life and remains committed to serving the needs of people who visit, live or work in the countryside. NFU Mutual was named General Insurer of the Year and winner of the Customer Care Award at the 2008 British Insurance Awards. Learn more about NFU Mutual online at www.nfumutual.co.uk.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

