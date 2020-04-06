Verimatrix Announces Server-side Watermarking Integration with Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, today announced a partnership with Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, to offer global enterprise server-side watermarking capabilities. By using Verimatrix server-side Watermarking pre-integrated with Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform, Akamai customers can take advantage of a highly efficient, powerful approach to ensure that their premium video content stays protected.

The unauthorized redistribution of content, especially restreaming of live sports events, leads to millions of dollars in annual lost revenue. Verimatrix Watermarking consists of session-based, user-specific tracking and source identification, which allows operators to trace sources of pirated content in real time. It is robust against various attack types, including compression, recording/capturing, re-streaming, collision and geometric manipulation.

“Akamai’s scalable and secure edge watermarking integrations are designed to help our customers identify pirates’ attempts to capture content and minimize their means of illegal distribution, and a partnership with a leading watermarking provider like Verimatrix further bolsters our ability to do so,” said Amit Kasturia, Senior Manager of Media Product Management at Akamai. “When Verimatrix is the security provider of choice for a customer, we have the flexibility to support easy integration right out of the box, so they can begin securing their content and protecting revenues right away.”

Akamai customers can enable the StreamMark server-side version of the Verimatrix Watermarking solution to embed robust, secure and imperceptible watermarks in digital content before delivery to each client device. The solution is pre-integrated with Akamai workflows to protect unicast over-the-top (OTT) delivery by uniquely marking individual sessions without requiring client device integration. It protects Akamai customers’ valuable content against re-broadcasting threats and subscription fraud in real time

“Verimatrix has spent more than a decade developing a comprehensive approach to watermarking so we can offer the anti-piracy tools and deployment options video service providers need to secure and monetize today’s premium content services,” commented Asaf Ashkenazi, COO of Verimatrix. “This partnership with Akamai draws on the strengths of both companies to ensure the rapid identification of the illicit stream source, which is especially crucial for high-value live and video-on-demand content.”

This integration is Verimatrix’s latest involvement with Akamai’s Media Technology Partner program. The program is designed to foster interoperability, and referral agreements between Akamai and best-of-breed third-party solutions providers to give customers a range of options in selecting workflow components that work seamlessly with Akamai solutions deployed on the Akamai platform.

Click here to learn more about Akamai’s Media Content Security Solutions, and visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/watermarking for more information about Verimatrix Watermarking.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world’s largest companies. Akamai’s intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai’s portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world’s top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.