Ontic Signs License Agreement with Honeywell for Aircraft Windshield Wiper Product Lines

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontic, the aerospace industry’s leading provider of ‘Extended Life Solutions’ for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) legacy products, has signed an exclusive license agreement with Honeywell for aircraft windshield wiper product lines currently manufactured at Honeywell’s facility in Urbana, Ohio.

The license covers windshield wiper assemblies, including wiper motor, arms, blades and components. The products are fitted on commercial and military platforms that include B757, B767, B777, B777X, C-17, KC-46A and ERJ. The products will be transitioned into Ontic’s Creedmoor, NC facility.

This is the 38th such agreement between the two companies adding products under license. The Honeywell-Ontic relationship began in 1983.

Gareth Hall, President and CEO of Ontic, said, “I am very pleased to sign another exclusive product line license. I am also very pleased that we are continuing to deepen our long-standing partnership with Honeywell.”

“Ontic has supported Honeywell through license agreements like this since the 1980s, and our exclusive license of aircraft windshield wipers to Ontic extends this valued partnership,” said Stevan Slijepcevic, President, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace.

Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.

About Ontic

With over 46 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 mature aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.