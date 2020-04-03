US Foods Partners with Retailers Nationwide to Provide Distribution Support

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced it has secured approximately 20 retail distribution partnerships across national grocery store chains, wholesale grocers and consumer packaged goods brands. To date, more than 700 US Foods distribution associates have been temporarily contracted to support this work. These associates are primarily in warehouse roles such as selectors who choose product for shipping and truck drivers who deliver product directly to a retailer’s distribution center or retail location.

In addition to these new distribution partnerships, US Foods is selling much-needed product to retailers across the country as they strive to maintain inventory given unprecedented consumer demand.

“As our country responds to the impacts of COVID-19, the demand on grocery retailers continues to grow,” said US Foods chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. “Through these partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for our distribution workforce while helping to maintain the nation’s food supply. We value these new relationships and expect to add more partners as the situation continues to evolve.”

The company’s partners include The Kroger Co., one of the world's largest food retailers, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S., Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. and Oklahoma-based Homeland grocery stores.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 28,000 associates and more than 70 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

