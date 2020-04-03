SpendEdge Conducts Supply Market Analysis to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Government Policies in the US and European Region – Request a FREE Proposal for Incisive Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on impact analysis conducting supply market analysis to understand the impact of COVID-19 on government policies in the US and European region.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created numerous challenges for governments, multinational businesses, and international organizations. In spite of being a humanitarian issue, the impact of COVID-19 is resulting in a significant global economic slowdown. It is negatively influencing different aspects of supply chain management, sales, importing, exporting, customs, and logistics. Our experts, therefore, have highlighted government policies, import and export bans, and implications at a country level.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the COVID-19 outbreak is having a distressful impact on the global economy and there are several procurement and supply chain challenges. And to help you gain a better understanding, our experts conduct supply market analysis to track the important developments in the US, the UK, and Germany.

Supply Market Analysis: Changes in Government Policies and Implications at a Country-level

United Kingdom

Due to the rising number of confirmed cases, the UK government has taken a range of measures including travel restrictions, closures of entertainment, and social distancing. Government has declared £27 billion to support businesses including small firms in the most-impacted sectors. Bank rate has been reduced to 0.1 percent and additional incentives for SMEs have been introduced. The UK countercyclical buffer rate has also been reduced to 0 percent to help companies across different categories. The government has also asked pharmaceutical suppliers to perform supply market analysis and retain existing stockpiles of medical supplies and avoid supply chain disruptions.

Want to obtain actionable insights to perform supply market analysis for your organization operating in the UK? Request a free proposal to gain insights into our customized solutions.

United States of America

The restrictions vary from quarantine periods to outright denial of entry in the US for inbound travelers and foreign nationals from countries such as China and Iran. Facilities have been introduced by the Federal Reserve to support the flow of credit, allow the purchase of new bonds and loans from companies, and provide liquidity for already-issued corporate bonds. At the same time, the government has imposed export bans to Iran. To perform supply market analysis for companies in the US, get in touch with our experts now!

Germany

A range of restrictions have been introduced to contain the number of rising cases. €50 billion has been granted to small business owners besides raising spend on healthcare equipment, hospital capacity and R&D. Funds of €100 billion have directly been allocated to acquire equity of larger affected companies. Similar to other nations, Germany has also issued bans on medical protective equipment citing the impact of COVID-19, despite continued efforts from the European Union to engage in joint procurement.

To minimize the impact of COVID-19 and conduct supply market analysis for your business, reach out to our analysts now!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info