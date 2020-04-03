MCR Federal Wins Share of $950 Million Air Force Analytical & Technical Services Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCR Federal (MCR), a premier provider of Integrated Program Management services, has been awarded a 10-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract providing technical and analytical support to the Secretary of the Air Force’s Concepts, Development and Management Office. As one of eight awardees, MCR will work with the Air Force to address workload requirements such as network and enterprise architectures, advanced analytics, applied technology and technology investments, concepts and analysis, research and development, cross-functional support for national security challenges and subject matter expertise.

“MCR is proud to be one of SAF/CDM’s industry partners to support the study and development of new concepts and emerging technologies in support of national security challenges. We certainly welcome this opportunity to substantially expand our footprint with this extremely important client,” said Bill Parker, President and CEO of MCR.

About MCR, LLC

MCR is a differentiated provider of integrated program management solutions to defense, intelligence, and critical civilian governmental agencies. MCR’s distinctive CommandEdgeTM, empowers MCR analysts with practical simulations, meaningful programmatic data analytics, and visualizations to deliver more accurate, cost-effective and timely program management decision-making and enhanced performance. Fully certified and embedded in Europe to perform program management for NATO and Allied Ministries of Defense customers, MCR specializes in manned and unmanned aviation, defense technology platforms, space and missile programs, federal aviation, homeland security, and intelligence. programs.

