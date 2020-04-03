Becle Announces Fitch and S&P Affirmation on Its Credit Ratings

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BECLE, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Becle” or the “Company”) (BMV: CUERVO*) announces that Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings affirmed Becle´s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency ratings of “BBB+” and “BBB“, respectively, both with a “Stable Outlook”.

About Becle

Becle is a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands distributed only in Mexico, has been developed throughout the years to participate in key categories with high growth potential, serving the world’s most important alcoholic beverage markets and attending key consumer preferences and tendencies. The portfolio strength of Becle is based in the profound legacy of its iconic internally developed brands such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Pendleton® and Boodles®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that during the years has created renowned brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®, Centenario®, Kraken®, Jose Cuervo® Margaritas and b:oost®, among others. Some of Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.

Disclaimer

