AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Castle Key Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” of the members of Castle Key Group (Castle Key) (headquartered in Largo, FL). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies.)

The ratings reflect Castle Key’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating affirmations reflect Castle Key’s strong risk-adjusted capitalization, consistent organic surplus growth and appropriate catastrophe reinsurance program. An offsetting negative factor is the group’s geographic concentration, which results in a susceptibility to catastrophic loss accumulation. As a dedicated Florida property writer for its parent company, Allstate Insurance Company (Allstate), Castle Key maintains significant exposure to hurricanes, with a corresponding substantial reliance on catastrophe reinsurance.

Castle Key has posted operating profitability and surplus accumulation over the past several years despite periodic catastrophe losses brought on by hurricanes Hermine and Matthew in 2016, Irma in 2017 and Michael in 2018.

The ratings also benefit from the historical financial and operational support provided to Castle Key as part of the Allstate organization. Castle Key is capitalized separately and not reinsured by Allstate, but it is AM Best’s expectation that Allstate would provide sufficient support if necessary to maintain Castle Key’s risk-adjusted capital at a level commensurate with its rating level in the event of frequent or severe hurricane activity.

The FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICRs of “bbb-” have been affirmed for the following members of the Castle Key Group:

Castle Key Insurance Company

Castle Key Indemnity Company

Encompass Floridian Insurance Company

Encompass Floridian Indemnity Company

