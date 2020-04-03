ICON signs new Service Agreement with Pfizer

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a leading global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced it has signed a three-year agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer has the right to extend the term for up to an additional two years. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship, under which ICON provides global expertise in the planning, execution, management and conduct of clinical trials.

Steve Cutler, ICON's CEO, commented: "The further progression of ICON’s long-standing relationship with Pfizer is clear recognition of our capabilities and expertise in partnering with Pfizer on their drug development and commercialisation efforts. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Pfizer to help advance their pipeline and deliver continued innovation in the drug development process."

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently operates from 97 locations in 40 countries and has approximately 14,650 employees as at December 31, 2019. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

