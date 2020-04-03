Benjamin Moore & Painting Contractors Association Join Forces to Combat COVID-19

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore®, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, has teamed up with the Painting Contractors Association (PCA) to underwrite participation costs for the association’s Operation COVID-19 Response conference. As the founding sponsor of this initiative, Benjamin Moore is committed to assisting painting contractors and small businesses navigate through the changes in industry brought on by COVID-19.

“With a changing economy and difficult decisions ahead for painting contractors, we want to ensure they have access to top resources like PCA’s Operation COVID-19 Response,” said Craig Bunting, Benjamin Moore Director of Customer Segment Marketing. “With our monetary contribution, both PCA members and non-members will be able to participate in this program for free. Painting contractors play a vital role in transforming communities as well as supporting the independent retailer channel, and we are here to help them continue to do that.”

Starting April 7th, PCA’s eight-week online conference will provide a series of educational opportunities, strategies and resources needed for business owners to make informed decisions, stabilizing their profit and protecting their team. Offsetting the fees associated with the virtual training will help alleviate a financial hurdle for many painting contractors and their businesses during this time.

“Benjamin Moore’s generous donation to the Painting Contractors Association as the Founding Partner of the PCA COVID-19 Response effort comes at a critical time,” said Nigel Costolloe, PCA National Executive Director. “This substantial donation will help PCA continue its focus on providing educational resources and ongoing assistance to painting contractors who are struggling to support not just their own families, but also those of their employees.”

A sponsor of the PCA for more than 30 years, the legacy paint brand’s pledge to painting contractors can also been seen with its newly launched “See the Love” advertising campaign. It displays contractors’ commitment to and love for the craft, while celebrating these professionals for whom painting is not just a job, but a passion.

To register, please visit PCApaintED.org/conference-BM and use the promotional code BMSUPPORTS. For more information on Benjamin Moore, please visit www.benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering consumers and designers more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.

About PCA

The Painting Contractors Association (PCA) is an international trade association dedicated to the success of painting contractors through ethics, education and excellence. PCA provides best-in-class professional development training to support practitioners of the trade-in reaching their greatest potential. Resources can be found at PCApaintEd.org.