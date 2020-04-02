Granite Awarded $45 Million Runway Reconstruction Project in Nevada

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $45 million contract by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority for the Runway 16R-34L Reconstruction Project at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada.

Granite’s scope of work includes reconstruction of a 20-year-old runway with approximately 40,000 cubic yards of concrete, 25,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt, 22,000 tons of aggregate base, 40,000 tons of asphalt treated base rock and 60,000 tons of wildlife rock that is often used between runways and taxiways to keep animals from burrowing or nesting. Construction materials for the project will be supplied by Granite’s Lockwood Facility.

“Granite has a long history of performing work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, performing close to $100 million of work over the past twenty years,” said Granite Regional Vice President, Brian Dowd. “We look forward to once again working with Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority on this critical infrastructure improvement project.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and is estimated to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.