CTA, ATA Launch Directory of Telehealth Technologies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and American Telemedicine Association (ATA) launched a new website of telehealth technology solutions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The website, TechHealthDirectory.com, is developed and hosted in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and features a growing list of digital health resources – from remote monitoring to telemedicine – to assist the health care industry during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our industry improves lives and uses innovation to help during times of crisis – and we are now rising to the challenge,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “This website will help the health care industry find telehealth solutions and address medical conditions. Our industry is proud to volunteer our time and expertise to offer help during a critical time of need. While much is still uncertain about the outbreak of COVID-19, there have never been more innovative tech solutions available to us all.”

“The Trump Administration recognizes the power of telemedicine and digital health solutions in keeping Americans healthy and safe during this unprecedented time, making it a priority to expand access for patients and doctors alike. We thank our nation’s technology leaders for continued action as part of this truly whole-of-America response to the pandemic,” said Michael Kratsios, U.S. Chief Technology Officer.

“Professionals across the health care industry and the public sector are working day and night to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and providing them access to cutting edge technology is one way to support their efforts,” said Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services. “AWS is proud to provide the cloud infrastructure to host TechHealthDirectory.com and help ensure health care professionals around the world have access to this important resource.”

The online directory connects companies, patients and customers with health care resources and solutions as the COVID-19 outbreak continues around the country. This voluntary effort was developed by CTA and ATA for the health care industry in response to an urgent federal government request for assistance during the national emergency. The website will be updated with new digital health companies and products as resources are identified. Companies that want to be considered for inclusion on the site can submit their information here.

“Telehealth is facilitating the timely diagnosis and treatment of individuals, while limiting the risk of person-to-person spread of the virus,” said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO, the ATA. “Telehealth solutions are proving valuable, not only in this public health emergency, but also in day-to-day care delivery. We are inspired by our members on the front lines, and proudly stand together with CTA and AWS to help mitigate the spread of the virus and extend access to quality care for all citizens via telehealth.”

CTA recently released a new set of industry-created, voluntary principles for virtual care to address and advance the use of virtual care tools – including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and real-time communication between patients and clinicians. The CTA Guiding Principles on Virtual Care were created and reviewed by CTA member companies including 98point6, BioIntelliSense, Doctor On Demand, Livongo and Validic.

CTA is tracking what the coronavirus outbreak means to the technology sector, providing member insights, links to government resources and the latest CTA research. For additional information, visit CTA’s COVID-19 industry and digital health resources.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About the American Telemedicine Association:

As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the ATA is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models. @americantelemed #gotelehealth #ATApolicy