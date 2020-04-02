Laidlaw and Company Broadens Investment Offering With SpiderRock Advisors Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laidlaw Wealth Management is pleased to announce its partnership with SpiderRock Advisors, an asset management firm focused exclusively on providing customized option overlay strategies to advisors and institutions.

The agreement will give Laidlaw’s advisors access to cutting edge strategies from an investment team with decades of experience, that seeks to systematically harness the benefits of options for their clients. SpiderRock Advisors brings together comprehensive derivatives expertise and world-class technology to deliver solutions to Advisors and Institutions.

SpiderRock Advisors offers a series of proven option overlay investment strategies in a format that has historically been offered predominantly to institutional investors and UHNW clients. They can deliver option strategies customized to each client’s unique portfolio including individual equities, ETFs and Mutual Funds.

Rick Calhoun, CEO of Laidlaw Wealth Management stated, “partnering with one of the premier names in option trading technology, SpiderRock Advisors, allows us to deliver customized strategies to individual investors at a scale and cost that didn’t previously exist. Also, in keeping with our strategy to provide Best In Class solutions to both our Financial Advisors and their clients, SpiderRock will act as our outsourced hedging and monetization partner.” “At a time in the markets when risk management is essential, we are excited to work with the Laidlaw advisors and their clients to customize their desired solutions around risk and reward,” said Eric Metz, President & Chief Investment Officer of SpiderRock Advisors.

Smarter portfolios begin with a focus on risk management. SpiderRock Advisors believe that adding option overlays to investment portfolios is one of the most effective means to managing risk and achieving superior risk-adjusted returns.

About Laidlaw and Company

Laidlaw & Co. is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in London, San Francisco, CA, Greenwich, CT, Boca Raton, FL, Toms River, NJ and Melville, NY. Laidlaw and Company (UK) Ltd. was founded in 1842 as one of the first Investment Banking firms on Wall Street and continues as a full-service investment bank, brokerage and wealth management firm offering personalized investment advice for high net worth individuals and skillful execution to private and public institutions. For further information contact Richard Calhoun rcalhoun@laidlawltd.com

About SpiderRock Advisors

SpiderRock Advisors is an asset management firm based in Chicago, IL, focused exclusively on providing customized option overlay strategies for advisors and institutions. Combining comprehensive derivatives expertise with world-class technology, SpiderRock Advisors is making it easy for advisors and institutions to add option-based solutions to their portfolios. For further information, please contact Dave Donnelly ddonnelly@spiderrockadvisors.com