Atonix Digital, RoviSys Team Up to Extend Asset Performance Management Software’s Reach

Atonix Digital has partnered with Ohio-based RoviSys to deliver Atonix Digital's line of asset performance management (APM) solutions powered by the ASSET360® analytics platform.

By teaming with RoviSys, a leading independent, global provider of comprehensive process automation, systems integration and building automation solutions, Atonix Digital is extending its partner network to provide transformational data analytics and APM software to asset-intensive industries. Those include RoviSys clients in the chemical, petrochemical, power and energy, data center, building management, water and wastewater, paper and wood, utilities, and oil and gas industries. The partnership is an opportunity for RoviSys to expand its software solutions portfolio, strengthen existing client relationships, and increase customer base.

Atonix Digital develops and sells a portfolio of APM solutions powered by the ASSET360 platform. This secure, cloud-based platform provides an analytics solution to improve processes ranging from health-monitoring of critical assets, preventing failures, and improving operational efficiency at asset-heavy facilities that range from large power generation and industrial facilities to water and wastewater treatment plants. RoviSys helps clients use automated systems to optimize their capital assets.

“ Partnering with RoviSys helps us extend into new markets. Their industry domain expertise and focus on operationalizing technology enables asset-intensive companies to make data-driven decisions and take the guesswork out of managing asset performance,” said Paul McRoberts, Atonix Digital’s president.

“ Our customers are looking for ways to increase their operational efficiency, prevent unplanned shutdowns and proactively manage their assets and processes,” said John Vargo, RoviSys’ director of manufacturing solutions. “ Atonix Digital goes beyond the technology to offer the procedures needed to help our customers quickly realize value from an analytical approach to managing their equipment and processes fleetwide.”

Pressured by limited capital, rising customer expectations, and growing commitments to sustainability and reducing resource consumption, organizations increasingly are adopting data analytics to improve all aspects of the infrastructure lifecycle. To help address these challenges, Atonix Digital’s integrated portfolio includes solutions that optimize asset performance management and are tailored to solve industry specific needs. The ASSET360 platform helps drive innovation across the entire infrastructure lifecycle through its modular, extensible architecture, and its seamless integration of functions and tasks across all solutions.

About Atonix Digital

Atonix Digital develops and offers solutions that help simplify asset performance management by putting your data to work – to optimize performance, improve reliability and efficiency, detect emerging risks and provide an easily justifiable return on your investment. Atonix Digital is a Black & Veatch subsidiary. Visit www.atonix.com for more information.

About RoviSys

Founded with 1989, RoviSys is a leading independent provider of information management solutions, manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, building automation, and enterprise and industrial networks. The company is distinctly qualified to deliver solutions that drive productivity, improve product quality, increase asset utilization and integrate technology for the chemical, petrochemical, life science, consumer packaged goods, glass, metals, power and energy, data center, building management, water and wastewater, paper and wood, and oil and gas industries.

For more details, see https://www.rovisys.com.