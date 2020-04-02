CAIS Selected to Join the Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace Platform™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative investments, today announced an agreement with Schwab Advisor Services, the industry leader and largest custodian of registered investment advisor (RIA) assets, serving over 7,500 individual RIAs with over $1.9T in AUM.

The Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace™ platform gives Schwab’s independent advisor clients access to third-party platform sponsors that offer alternative investment funds, including private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and real estate. This platform delivers a number of benefits to advisors, including the removal of custodial fees and streamlined workflow and reporting.

The CAIS platform provides Schwab’s independent advisor clients the largest selection of alternative investment strategies that can be accessed directly, avoiding expensive intermediary structures such as feeders. Additionally, all private funds available through CAIS are institutionally rated and undergo independent investment and operational due diligence performed by Mercer.

“Hundreds of RIAs who custody at Schwab have collectively transacted over $1 billion on the CAIS platform, and we’re excited to take the next step with Schwab. CAIS’s participation further broadens RIA access to alternative investments through our robust framework of independent due diligence while eliminating custodial fees,” said Matt Brown, CEO and founder of CAIS. “Schwab and CAIS share a commitment to leading with education. Every RIA that custodies at Schwab will have access to CAIS IQ, a learning platform powered by artificial intelligence that helps financial advisors learn faster, remember longer, and master alternative investments.”

Since launching in November 2019, CAIS IQ has rolled out 27 courses, promoting best-in-class learning and education for financial advisors. CAIS IQ courses are created with curated independent expert content to help advisors master key information about asset classes, product providers, and specific funds and products. Both the Investment and Wealth Institute (IWI) and the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board offer Continuing Education credit through CAIS IQ.

“We’re excited to welcome CAIS as a third-party platform sponsor of the Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace platform,” said Jalina Kerr, senior vice president, Client Experience, Schwab Advisor Services. “Working with firms that have experience and scale in alternative investment solutions helps us to meet the unique needs of the independent advisory firms of all kinds that we serve.”

The growing demand by advisors for alternatives investments continues to rise as 84% of investors1 plan to increase their allocation to alternative investments in the coming years. By providing a best-in-class experience for advisors and fund managers, CAIS will further unlock the potential of alternative investments for advisors through our participation in the Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace platform empowering advisors to be more competitive and improve client outcomes.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading financial technology platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investments strategies.

CAIS offers financial advisors a complete end-to-end platform solution including a broad selection of alternative investment funds and products, independent due diligence reports, tools and analytics, streamlined investment process and CAIS IQ, a personalized learning system that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and master alternative investments.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in NYC, CAIS creates a level playing field for financial advisors of all sizes to attract new business and grow wallet share. Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC and NFA.

Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

CAIS it not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

