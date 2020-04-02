Aksia Completes the Acquisition of TorreyCove Capital Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aksia LLC ("Aksia”) today announced that it completed its acquisition of TorreyCove Capital Partners LLC. In January, the firms announced that they had entered into an agreement and expected the transaction to close in the first half of 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

With the integration, the combined firm now advises on over $160 billion in alternative assets with more than 250 professionals globally, including over 160 professionals focused on investment research, operational due diligence, risk management and client operations. As a specialist alternatives research and investment advisory firm serving the needs of institutional investors, Aksia’s expertise now covers private equity, private credit, hedge funds and real assets strategies.

Clients will benefit from larger and deeper research teams, broader geographic reach, pan-alternatives expertise, and a focus on technology solutions to access a wide range of research on investments as well as portfolio, accounting, and risk reporting. Experienced portfolio advisory teams as well as Aksia’s pan-alts operational due diligence capabilities will round out support available for client alternatives programs.

About Aksia:

Aksia provides specialist alternative investment research and portfolio advisory solutions to institutional investors globally.

The firm represents pension plans, insurance companies, government-related institutions, endowments, foundations and superannuation funds. Aksia is 100% employee owned and is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, London, Tokyo, Boston, Athens, and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.aksia.com.