Barnwell Announces Asset Sale and Provides Update on Its Oil and Gas Operations in the Current Low Commodity Price Environment

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnwell Industries, Inc. (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BRN) is pleased to provide a business update, including announcing that its wholly-owned contract water well drilling subsidiary closed on the sale of its leasehold interest in a maintenance yard in Honolulu, Hawaii to an unrelated third party for a $1,100,000 cash payment. The Company will recognize a gain on the transaction in its second quarter ended March 31, 2020. Additionally, given the current uncertain market conditions, the Company has been assessing, and implementing where appropriate, ways to alleviate strain on the Company.

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “ As a result of the unprecedented contraction of global oil demand combined with the price war between OPEC and Russia, we are evaluating additional measures to be taken with respect to our oil and gas properties. Because of the extreme uncertainty of the current situation and the anticipation of financial stimulus for the oil and gas industry from Federal and Provincial governments, we cannot yet determine the impact of these price declines on our cash position or financial statements. The recent significant declines in global oil prices will impact the Company’s producing properties and proved undeveloped reserves, as we expect to delay the development of our proven undeveloped reserves. The great majority of the oil and natural gas properties the Company holds, including its interest in Twining, do not have development deadlines or other timing or commitment requirements on their development locations. As an initial step, we have deferred the bid date on our previously announced asset sale process. With respect to the first well drilled in the Twining field in Central Alberta in our first quarter of fiscal 2020, in which Barnwell has 100% interest, it is currently producing about net 80 barrels of oil and 180 mcf of natural gas per day.

“ Additionally, we are taking a variety of steps to address the recent significant decline in oil prices as well as the Coronavirus-related issues affecting our operations and offices. Effective immediately, senior management in both the U.S. and Canada have reduced their compensation by 40%. Additionally, we will be implementing compensation reductions for U.S. and Canadian staff.

“ As well, our Honolulu and Calgary offices are closed through April, and we have taken appropriate steps to ensure our staff can effectively work from remote locations and maintain social distancing. Our communication systems and back-office functions remain fully operational.

“ On a positive note, the sale of the maintenance yard will provide additional liquidity and help reduce operating costs during this challenging period for the world economy and Company, without reducing our water well drilling and pump work capabilities.

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

