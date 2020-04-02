RingCentral Enhances AT&T Office@Hand with New Video Solution

BELMONT, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions and AT&T (NYSE:T) today announced that AT&T Office@Hand powered by RingCentral now provides enhanced HD video capabilities through new RingCentral Video™ technology.

At a time where remote work solutions are more critical than ever, AT&T Office@Hand enables businesses to instantly activate and easily manage a remote workforce using voice, video meetings and messaging. By adding RingCentral’s Video technology, AT&T Office@Hand Meetings provides HIPAA and FINRA-compliant capabilities to businesses with stringent security and accessibility requirements.

“The nature of work changed overnight, and video is now an absolute necessity to keep businesses moving,” said Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. “We’re all in this together, and we know that tools like AT&T Office@Hand are about more than just productivity. It can help minimize the isolation users can feel while being at home. It can help better balance work and everything that is hectic in their personal lives.”

AT&T will offer the AT&T Office@Hand Premium solution at no cost to eligible customers for 60 days to help schools (K-12), healthcare providers, and nonprofits stay connected in response to COVID-19.

AT&T Office@Hand users benefit from RingCentral’s industry-leading technology paired with AT&T’s intelligent network and trusted business solutions. All users also get AT&T Office@Hand Meetings alongside mobile-first phone, fax, and SMS capabilities.

“We are excited to work with AT&T to provide business solutions that fit rapidly changing and evolving customer needs,” said Anand Eswaran, President and COO of RingCentral. “The AT&T Office@Hand solution with the new RingCentral Video technology delivers a highly secure, modern voice and video collaboration experience to AT&T’s business customers to enable their employees to work productively from anywhere.”

AT&T Office@Hand is powered by RingCentral’s superior carrier-grade cloud communications platform for HD voice and video featuring built-in quality-of-service reporting and robust end-to-end encryption. It also features pre-integration with AT&T SD-WAN and AT&T SD-WAN NOW that optimize voice and video quality to enable cost-effective enterprise deployments for distributed locations.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

