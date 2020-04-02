SafeLogic Facilitates FIPS 140-2 Encryption Validation for Crown Sterling

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafeLogic and Crown Sterling today announced that they have worked together to receive FIPS 140-2 Encryption Validation for Crown Sterling.

The FIPS 140-2 validation was granted after an independent accredited lab put the Crown Sterling encryption module through a series of tests. After proving conformance with the FIPS 140-2 standard, the module’s test report was sent to CMVP, the Cryptographic Module Validation Program, operated by the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), a branch of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE). Their joint office confirmed compliance and issued certificate # 3635 to Crown Sterling, available publicly here https://csrc.nist.gov/Projects/cryptographic-module-validation-program/Certificate/3635.

Crown Sterling has demonstrated a commitment to excellence by completing the FIPS 140-2 validation process, and its encryption technology is now eligible to be procured by U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, as well as for use in regulated industries such as utilities, finance, and healthcare.

“Receiving FIPS 140-2 validated encryption is a key milestone for Crown Sterling and we are grateful for our partnership with SafeLogic to achieve this significant accomplishment,” said Robert Grant, CEO, Crown Sterling.

“We’re pleased that Crown Sterling partnered with SafeLogic to complete their FIPS 140-2 validation quickly and easily,” said SafeLogic CEO Ray Potter. “It will be exciting to watch Crown Sterling’s technology deploy across the globe, in the U.S. Public Sector, and in other regulated industries!”

About SafeLogic

SafeLogic provides innovative encryption products for applications in mobile, server, appliance, wearable, and other constrained environments. Our flagship product, CryptoComply™, provides drop-in FIPS 140-2 compliance with a common API across platforms, while our RapidCert process has revolutionized the way that certificates are earned. SafeLogic’s customers include many of the most influential and innovative companies in technology.

SafeLogic is privately held and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information about SafeLogic, please visit www.SafeLogic.com.

About Crown Sterling

Based in Newport Beach, California, Crown Sterling delivers next generation software-based, AI-driven cryptography in the form of random number generators and encryption products. From irrational numbers that supercharge existing cryptography, to cutting-edge encryption products and developer tools, Crown Sterling is changing the face of digital security with its proprietary, non-factor-based algorithms that leverage time, AI, and mathematical irrational numbers. For more information about Crown Sterling, please visit www.crownsterling.io.