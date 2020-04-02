Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. Completes Acquisition of Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

TOKYO & FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (www.fujitsufrontechna.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Frontech Limited, a leading provider of innovative technology and IT-based business strategies and applications, announced the acquisition of Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC (www.fulcrumbiometrics.com), Texas-based biometric hardware, software and solutions provider. With the close of this acquisition, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. and Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC form the industry’s premier provider of biometric authentication and access management solutions.

This transaction represents a significant commitment by Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. to strengthen its biometrics business in North America and global identity management markets, including multi-factor authentication mandates imposed by new state and federal laws regarding the ability of financial institutions and healthcare providers to share patient information. Fujitsu will not only improve its product offerings for financial institutions and healthcare providers, but will also expand its biometric business globally by providing secure and hygienic identification solutions for government, business and private sectors. With touchless, biometric identification technologies like its PalmSecure® palm vein technology, Fujitsu continues to contribute to a more secure society, offering exceptionally hygienic contactless identification solutions.

Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC has been offering cutting-edge biometric authentication solutions and live scan civil applicant background checking and criminal booking systems to government and private industry users since its founding in 2002. The company will continue to operate under the leadership of Ken Nosker as Chief Executive Officer, and its portfolio of innovative biometric solutions will play a key role in providing applications that combine Fujitsu’s PalmSecure® identification with other biometric modalities, including fingerprint, face, iris and voice recognition.

“The acquisition of Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC will further strengthen our competitiveness in a market where digital innovation is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Together with Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, we will expand our business beyond just palm vein authentication and offer a wider range of multi-modal biometric solutions that will deliver increased levels of accuracy and security, which both our North American and global customers are requiring,” said Michi Sugawara, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. as we push to simplify the inclusion of biometrics into any new or existing mobile, desktop, or web-based application. This transaction and Fujitsu’s commitment to aggressively pursue multi-modal biometric solutions in partnership with Fulcrum paves the way for both companies to excel as the leading providers of cutting-edge biometrics. This partnership will not only benefit the companies’ customers, but will also strengthen Fulcrum’s longstanding partnerships with its technology providers as we create a formidable alliance that will allow Fulcrum to gain market share and aggressively expand into new markets,” said Ken Nosker, President and CEO of Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC.

“We are delighted that Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. has strengthened its relationship with Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, with whom we have a long-standing business relationship. As a result, we can expect to further expand our solutions business in North America by taking advantage of the state-of-the-art information and communication technology developed by both companies. By combining Fulcrum's strengths in biometric authentication and advanced integration with their customer base, with palm vein authentication technology and know-how of the Fujitsu Frontech Group, we are in a great position to challenge new business models and markets,” said Hiromu Kawakami, President and Representative Director of Fujitsu Frontech Limited.

About Fujitsu Frontech Limited

As part of the Fujitsu Group, Fujitsu Frontech Limited (FTEC) ties people and ICT together through the development, manufacture, and sales of front-end technologies such as ATMs, banking terminals, palm vein authentication system, RFID, totalizator terminals, and public display devices. FTEC also offers related software, system integration and services as part of its total solutions. FTEC (TYO: 6945) reported consolidated revenues of 102 billion yen (US $920 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see fujitsu.com/jp/group/frontech/en.

About Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (FFNA), a subsidiary of Fujitsu Frontech Limited, provides market-focused IT solutions that enable customers to achieve their business objectives through integrated offerings for self-checkout and currency management solutions, kiosks, mobile, RFID, and biometric authentication technology. FFNA delivers industry-specific solutions for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, education, financial services, and enterprise and communications sectors throughout North America. FFNA is headquartered with operations and product development at 27121 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610.

About Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC is a leading provider of biometric identification technologies and custom software applications for enhancing identity authentication and management. Fulcrum provides hardware and software solutions for non-profits, commercial organizations, local and national governments and military customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. Fulcrum is headquartered with operations and product development at 16108 University Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249.

